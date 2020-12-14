Prasarana: My30 unlimited travel pass expanded to Penang, Kuantan from Jan 1

Passengers heed Prasarana’s social distancing advice on board an LRT train March 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — After being widely used in the Klang Valley and Selangor, the My30 unlimited travel pass has now been expanded for use by Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan bus networks, starting January 1, next year.

Prasarana informed that My30 Mutiara pass was for bus services in Penang and Seberang Prai, while My30 Lestari pass was for bus services covering Kuantan, Pekan and the surrounding areas.

“With the introduction of these two unlimited travel passes, Prasarana hopes to help people cut down on daily transportation expenses and more people will use these two bus services,” Prasarana said in a statement today.

The statement said the My30 Mutiara pass at RM30 per month is exclusive to locals and the bus service can be used several times in a day, but it does not include travelling by Penang Ferry.

“Using the same concept, locals can use the Kuantan Rapid bus service several times a day by spending RM30 a month for the My30 Lestari pass,” according to the statement, adding that both passes must maintain a minimum balance of RM5.00 for registration.

Prasarana said a fee of RM5 would be charged for registration for first-time purchases with an additional RM5 for the card, making the total first-time purchase RM40, after which consumers only spend RM30 to repurchase.

For more information on these two passes, consumers can visit the Rapid Penang service kiosk at Weld Quay bus hub and Rapid Kuantan bus hub in Kuantan city from December 20.

My30 unlimited travel pass, is widely used by users of Rapid KL services in the Klang Valley and Selangor. — Bernama