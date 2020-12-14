Malaysia records 1,371 new Covid-19 cases, with four deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malaysia recorded 1,371 new Covid-19 cases today, as the total number of infections in the country swells to 84,846 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active cases in the country now stands at 13,830 cases.

“Of this number, only one is an importED case where the infection occurred abroad, this time in the United Arab Emirates. The remaining are all domestic cases,” he said during his press conference.

Selangor still records the highest number of cases with 532 today, or 38.8 of all total cases. 420 of these cases are from clusters and close-contact tracing on the field.

MORE TO COME