Domestic Trade Ministry urges M40, T20 groups to buy Malaysian-made non-essential items

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is urging consumers to buy Malaysian-made non-essential items to aid petty traders and stimulate the country’s economy post-CMCO. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Consumers, especially from the M40 and T20 groups, are encouraged to buy Malaysian-made non-essential items to aid petty traders and stimulate the country’s economy post-conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Corporate Communications head Yunus Tasim said small-time traders like those who rent kiosks at shopping malls, including those who do business via pop-up stalls, needed to be supported because they were the most affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“Since the MCO enforcement, sales of non-essential items have been badly affected because the public are afraid to spend and go out shopping. Sales of essential items in hypermarkets recorded increases during the MCO because many people spent time to cook their own food and ate at home,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on a Bernama Radio talk show at Wisma Bernama here today.

According to Yunus, among non-essential goods that suffered a drop in sales due to the MCO were lifestyle items including clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and furniture.

As such, consumers, particularly the M40 and T20, must support efforts to revive the country’s economy by spending, to prevent businesses from closing down and locals from losing their jobs, he said.

He said the people should be willing to go out for shopping by complying with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) so as to help revive Malaysia’s economy, which is forecast to bounce back by the second half of 2021.

“What is important is to spend for Malaysia. When money changes hands, the country’s economy will be vibrant again and economic recovery can be achieved,” he said.

Yunus said since interstate travel was allowed on December 7 and the CMCO lifted in several states on December 6, the economy had started to show positive signs with hotels registering full occupancy and people flocking to shopping complexes for Christmas Day shopping. — Bernama