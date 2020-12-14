After appearing with Dr Mahathir, Umno says no disciplinary action against Ku Li without formal complaint

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah are seen during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Umno’s disciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique has brushed off any immediate disciplinary action against its Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for opposing the Perikatan Nasional government today.

After the man called Ku Li appeared in a joint press conference with Umno’s political rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Zulhasnan said an official complaint must first be lodged by an Umno member before any penalty can be taken against the veteran politician.

“There must be a complaint filed by an Umno member against another member first before any disciplinary action can be taken.

“Such is the process,’’ said Zulhasnan briefly, when contacted by the Malay Mail.

Tengku Razaleigh had joined forces with Dr Mahathir earlier today in calling for elected representatives to vote against the third reading of the Budget 2021 bill, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

At the joint press conference earlier today, Tengku Razaleigh was asked whether Umno would penalise him for his actions in calling for MPs to vote against the budget proposed under the Perikatan Nasional administration.

“What disciplinary action? Anybody can support whoever they want to support,” said Tengku Razaleigh.

At the press conference, he again maintained that the PN administration led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is an “illegitimate” and “weak” government.

Umno and Barisan Nasional is part of the Muhyiddin-led government.

Both Tengku Razaleigh and Dr Mahathir had called for a new government to be formed should the PN government lost the third reading of the Budget 2021 bill tomorrow and had offered themselves, to the supposed new administration, in any capacity to revive the country’s economy.

Before this, the Gua Musang MP had also stated that he will not participate in debating the Budget 2021 after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun refused to address the no-confidence vote motions submitted to the Lower House.

In a letter dated November 19 circulated on social media and has been verified as genuine, the MP known as Ku Li said he cannot participate since Muhyiddin’s legitimacy as prime minister has not been established without such a vote.