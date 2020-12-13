Mat Sabu: Amanah will find best solution to resolve internal crisis in Negri Sembilan

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu Mohamad Sabu today said he will find the best solution to resolve problems in the party in Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu today said he will find the best solution to resolve problems in the party in Negri Sembilan.

He said the internal crisis in Negri Sembilan Amanah is normal for a political party.

“Other political parties also experience the same thing, no problem, we will find the best way (to discuss and resolve the matter). This process is normal and I am confident we will be stronger,” he told reporters when met after chairing the Negri Sembilan Amanah Convention here today.

Bernama yesterday reported that six of the eight division and Wanita wing chiefs of Negri Sembilan Amanah have decided against attending the state party convention, being held today, because they do not recognise the state’s current top leadership.

On the distribution of seats for the 15th General Election, Mohamad said the matter had not been discussed yet, either at the national or state level.

Meanwhile, on a statement by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who claimed to have a sufficient number of supporters among members of the Dewan Rakyat to form a new government, Mohamad said he was also waiting for development on the matter.

The media reported yesterday that Anwar, who is also the Opposition Leader, was said to be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to present evidence that he now had 113 supporters in the form of a sworn statement (SD). — Bernama