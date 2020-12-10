Johor police suspect new migrant smuggling network, says state chief

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay during a press conference in Johor Baru April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 10 — Johor police believe that there is a new foreign migrant smuggling network in the state as there are still attempts to infiltrate the state borders especially in the east coast region.

Its chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that the police are continuously monitoring and follow-up arrests would be made after identifying the mastermind behind the syndicate.

He said that from April until July this year, more than 70 suspects including skippers were detained and investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM).

“Thus far, we find that there have been attempts to infiltrate. Police, as well as the Malaysian Armed Forces, are making arrests.

“All the suspects are in jail pending trial but perhaps they have managed to create a new network to infiltrate the state’s entry and exit points. We are monitoring their networks,” he told reporters after monitoring the compliance of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at the Pandan Wholesale Market, here today.

He said this when asked whether there were attempts by illegal immigrants to infiltrate the state borders.

However, Ayob Khan said that there have been no shooting cases involving illegal immigrant smuggling syndicates or contraband in the state, and thus far, there are only attempts by syndicates to hit marine boats, especially around the Sedili and Rengit areas.

Furthermore, he added the police will continue to improve and to ensure that all General Operations Force (GOF) personnel in the state are provided with bullet-proof vests soon.

On the standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance, Ayob Khan said there are still some individuals in the state flouting the SOPs by frequenting nightclubs even though the number of Covid-19 cases has reached three digits in Johor.

Ayob Khan said that among the 10 districts in the state, Tangkak was identified as the district with lowest SOPs compliance.

He said that a total of 4,869 individuals in the state were issued with compounds for violating SOPs from March 18 to December 7. — Bernama