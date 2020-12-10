Health Ministry: Five new Covid-19 clusters detected in KL, Selangor and Johor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Health Ministry has detected five new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the total number of clusters to 401.

Health director-generaL Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one cluster was from Selangor, two from Kuala Lumpur and two from Johor.

He said the total number of active clusters being monitored now stands at 187.

“Overall, 214 clusters including three today have been deemed as ended. These include the Merbok cluster in Selangor, the Lintas cluster in Sabah and the Telipok cluster in Sabah,” he said in a statement.

Of the active clusters, 57 have reported an increase in infections today, which include the Seruling cluster with 843 cases, the Hentian cluster with 315 cases and the Tembok cluster with 104 cases.

“The first new cluster today is the Tapak Bina Jalan Bukit cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor. Its index case is a worker at a construction site and tested positive on December 2 after a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“Following this the company conducted targeted screening at the site, which saw another 46 positive cases. As of today, 109 people have been screened with 47 testing positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The second cluster is the Tapak Bina Condong cluster involving Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa, and Cheras in the KL Federal Territory. The cases were first reported on Sunday (December 6) through a workplace screening at a construction site.

As of today, 291 people have been screened with 24 positive cases detected.

“The third cluster is the Tapak Bina Jalan Stadium cluster, involving Titiwangsa and Lembah in the KL Federal Territory. Its cases were first reported on December 4 following a targeted screening at a construction site.

“As of today, 97 people have been screened with 15 testing positive for Covid-19,” he said.

The fourth cluster is the Jalan Dalam cluster in Kulai, Batu Pahat and Johor Baru in Johor. Its index case was reported as positive on December 7 after a screening of symptomatic individuals.

As of today, 108 people have been screened, in which 13 tested positive for the virus.

“The fifth cluster is the Tenun Merah cluster in Batu Pahat, Johor. Its index case tested positive on Monday after a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, 287 people have been screened, in which 23 tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.