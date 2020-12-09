Cops, APAD to conduct checks for SOP compliance at train stations in CMCO zones

Police and Land Public Transport Agency personnel will conduct random checks at the stations of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd, Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) from today until the end of the CMCO. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 9 ― The Royal Malaysia Police and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) are to conduct joint operations to ensure public compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) at all train stations in the Klang Valley that come under the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The CMCO in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (except for Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor) has been extended to December 20.

Selangor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy chief ACP Zulkifli Adamshah said today a team comprising a police officer and five police personnel as well as six APAD enforcement staff will conduct random checks at the stations of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd, Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) from today until the end of the CMCO.

“During this joint operation, Selangor police are committed to assisting APAD to ensure that the SOP set by the government is complied with,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya LRT Station.

He said inter-state and inter-district travel has been allowed but people in the CMCO zones, especially Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, are still bound by the relevant SOP.

Zulkifli said the police will take firm action against anyone who fails to comply with the SOP. ― Bernama