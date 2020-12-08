To be with Perikatan, or to partner Pakatan? Sources say Umno still in two minds over Perak dilemma

In a statement after its one-hour meeting, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the supreme council’s decision is to maintain the existing Perak political alliance with PAS and Bersatu. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Umno is still divided on who it should team up with to govern Perak after ousting Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the state mentri besar.

Malay Mail was told that a faction of Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed to form a new bipartisan state government ― one that excludes Bersatu and PAS. However, there are also Umno leaders who are against that partnership.

A source close to Umno said its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was the one to propose the new cooperation with PH in Perak, but was promptly rejected by a number of its supreme council members who are also MPs.

“Yes, Umno Perak is in talks with PH over the new cooperation,” the source told Malay Mail ahead of the Umno top leadership meeting last night, asking not to be named.

“Some MT disagreed with it and will voice out their views,” the source added, using the Malay initials for the Umno supreme council.

The source indicated that a decision would be finalised by the Umno supreme council in the meeting.

An Umno insider said that Ahmad Zahid’s plan to partner PH would erode the Malay party’s support base not only in Perak but nationwide.

“Umno traditionally is supported by the Malay Muslims. What would they say if they team up with DAP?

“That is why some Umno MT members disagree with it,” the Umno source told Malay Mail, also on condition of anonymity.

In a statement after its one-hour meeting, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the supreme council’s decision is to maintain the existing Perak political alliance with PAS and Bersatu.

However, Malay Mail understands that negotiations are still ongoing.

Umno wants its Perak chief Datuk Saarani Mohammad who is also Kota Tampan assemblyman to be the new mentri besar.

Ahmad Zahid has been granted an audience with Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah in Kuala Kangsar at 10am today and is expected to formally present Saarani as its MB candidate.

Another source close to Bersatu also indicated that Ahmad Zahid has not got the backing of its existing political partners from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which mainly consists of Bersatu and PAS. Umno is not a PN component party.

“Only a few Umno leaders support the move. Most have not given consent yet.

“Perikatan Nasional should be discussing the matter together as Umno is in alliance with them both in the state and at the national level,” the third source said.

In a statement late last night after its own supreme council meeting, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the party regretted Umno’s no-confidence vote against Ahmad Faizal and would be working to bolster ties with PAS through the PN alliance.

His statement made no mention of working with Umno.

A PKR insider said its president and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his full blessings to the coalition’s Perak chapter to back Umno’s Saarani for the MB post as the Opposition leader is looking at a grander bipartisan tie-up beyond Perak.

“Anwar and other PH leaders are aware of the talks with Umno in Perak.

“They hope that Umno will cooperate further on the national level after this,” the PKR source said.

The Perak State Assembly, which adjourned last Friday after Ahmad Faizal lost the confidence vote as mentri besar, is set to reconvene on Wednesday at 2pm.

Malay Mail understands that PAS and the PN coalition will be meeting to discuss the Perak issue in the next 48 hours.