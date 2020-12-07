Umno says Perak Perikatan govt to continue despite PPBM leader’s ouster as MB

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — In its supreme council meeting tonight, Umno decided to defend its current partnership with PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in Perak for the continuation of the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“The Umno supreme council meeting has discussed the political scenario in Perak.

“We decided that the Perak Perikatan Nasional that involves elected representatives from Umno, PAS and PPBM will continue to be defended,” said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in a brief statement after the meeting ended.

