Royal Commission of Inquiry for Tabung Haji, beef import cartel among highlights in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The proposed setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate alleged misappropriation of funds in Tabung Haji (TH) and the existence of a beef import cartel in the country are expected to steal the spotlight at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Based on the Order of the Parliament meeting today, the issue on the RCI will be raised by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) through a question to the prime minister on steps that have been taken to end the political polemic involving the institution.

The question by Abdul Azeez is the third in the list of questions for oral answers after the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) session.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) will raise the issue on the beef import cartel through a question to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister during the QMT.

Tuan Ahmad wanted to know the progress of the ministry's investigation on the matter and measures taken to address the problem.

The debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage will also continue today by three more ministries, by three more ministries, namely the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Federal Territories Ministry and the Ministry of Environment and Water.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until December 15, with the Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will sit for 29 days until December 17. ― Bernama