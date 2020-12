Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming says his party is willing to partner with Umno to create a stable state government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Perak chapter of DAP said today it was willing to partner with fierce rival Umno to create a stable state government.

However, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said this was contingent on Umno’s willingness to acknowledge to matters.

“That DAP is magnanimous by putting public prosperity as the main agenda and that allegations of DAP being ‘anti Malay and anti Islam’ are patently false,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME