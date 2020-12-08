Muhyiddin conveys condolences over deaths of Pekan health workers in horror crash

The team was on its way to one of the Orang Asli villages in the Pekan district for a routine health screening when the vehicle they were in collided with a tanker yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today conveyed his condolences to the families of two Pekan district health office (PKD) personnel who died in a road accident yesterday.

In a posting on his Facebook account, the prime minister said he was overcome with sadness upon hearing the news that they were killed in a crash while travelling to an Orang Asli settlement to provide health services.

“Health workers go through these trials and challenges every day to ensure that every Malaysian gets the best health services. These are the sacrifices of health workers and other frontline workers to the nation and the government and I really appreciate this.

“To the families of the late Mohd Zuhairi Abdullah and Julayha Kudus, on behalf of the government, I would like to convey our condolences and hope they remain strong in facing this test,” he said.

Muhyiddin also prayed that their souls will be blessed and placed among the pious.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Dr Muhd Ikhwan Ramlee, another member of the health office team who was injured in the mishap and who is currently being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan.

In the three-vehicle crash at Km32 of Jalan Pekan-Rompin at 10.30 am yesterday, Julayha and Mohd Zuhairi died on the spot, while five others escaped with injuries.

The victims were from the Orang Asli Mobile Team of the Pahang Health Department which travels to Orang Asli settlements to provide health services. — Bernama