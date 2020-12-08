Covid-19: Malaysian man among 13 imported cases in Singapore

A 45-year-old Malaysian man is among the 13 imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 ― Singapore's Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed that one of the 13 imported cases announced Monday is a 45-year-old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case 58490, the work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia has been placed on stay-home notice (SHN), it said in its full data released late last night.

The ministry said the man and 11 other imported cases were asymptomatic who were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance.

The symptomatic imported case involved a 38-year old Singaporean man who returned from Indonesia.

As of noon Monday, the republic reported a total of 13 new cases, with no locally transmitted case, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,273.

About 99 per cent or 58,168 cases had fully recovered here, while a total of 28 confirmed cases remained hospitalised and none is in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 48 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 29 died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here with the last fatality was reported on November 28 and the first two deaths on March 21.

Singapore has closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, on November 25. ― Bernama