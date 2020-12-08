Air Selangor: Water supply restored in 50pc of affected areas as of 6pm

Areas in Kuala Selangor recorded the highest restoration rate at 94 per cent followed by Kuala Lumpur (75 per cent), Petaling (67 per cent), Gombak (42 per cent) and Klang/Shah Alam (21 per cent). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 8 — Air Selangor announced that as at 6pm this evening water supply to 430 of the 861 affected areas has restored with efforts continuing to resume water distribution in the remaining affected areas.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said areas in Kuala Selangor recorded the highest restoration rate at 94 per cent followed by Kuala Lumpur (75 per cent), Petaling (67 per cent), Gombak (42 per cent) and Klang/Shah Alam (21 per cent).

Water supply disruption occurred when the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Rantau Panjang stopped operation at 11.30pm on Dec 7 while the WTP in Sungai Selangor Phase 1,2 and 3 followed at 1am due to raw water pollution in Sungai Selangor.

“Alternative water supply is available at the local service centre (PKS) and public taps which began operation at 12 noon for facilitate consumers,” she said in a statement today.

In the statement, Air Selangor advised consumers to comply with the regulations of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when getting water supply from lorry tankers, PKS and public taps.

Information on water supply would be announced from time to time via all Air Selangor communication channels including Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter sites as well as Air Selangor website, www.airselangor.com.

Meanwhile, Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian was reported as saying the discharge of water from an illegal catfish pond was identified as the source of the odour pollution which caused two WTP to stop operation. — Bernama