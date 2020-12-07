Health Ministry: Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in KL, Selangor

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Dewan Masyarakat Taman Meru 3 in Klang December 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Two new Covid-19 clusters have been identified in Kuala Selangor, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur.

The Kuala Selangor cluster is being dubbed the Malawati cluster while the Kuala Lumpur cluster is called the Awan Lembah construction site cluster.

“The index case-65,188 in the Malawati cluster was found to be positive on November 30 and up till December 7, 143 individuals have been screened whereby 14 more have been found positive for Covid-19,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“The construction site cluster had two index cases-69,722 and 71,992 who were found positive on December 4 after the individuals decided to self-screen themselves. Both index cases are workers at the construction site in the Titiwangsa district.

“Up till today, 441 individuals have been screened where 35 more have been found positive for Covid-19,” he added.

There have been 390 clusters in Malaysia, including the two new clusters today. A total of 203 clusters have ended, including the Kertang and Sembulan clusters, which came to an end today.

The number of active clusters now stands at 187. From that total, 51 clusters reported additional cases today, the most coming from the Bakti cluster (500 cases), Batu Tujuh (53 cases) and Tembok cluster (49 cases).

Malaysia added another 1,600 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of infected to 74,294 cases of which 11,064 are still active and infectious.