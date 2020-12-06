Previous eschewing involvement, PAS now says open to talks for new Perak govt

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said his party is open to negotiations with other political parties to form a new government in Perak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — PAS today signalled it is open to negotiations with other political parties to form a new government in Perak following the ouster of Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak mentri besar.

“We will discuss, God willing,” deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia at an event in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu earlier today.

Tuan Ibrahim also said he is confident that Umno will continue to uphold their Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact despite the political upheaval in Perak.

Tuan Ibrahim’s remarks appear to suggest a new direction by the Islamist party, reversing its earlier stand against any discussion for a new partnership with other parties.

“I have heard the statement issued by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and as far as I can tell he stated that he will uphold and defend MN.

“I think what has been reported in the media is not as it is because I have heard his statement,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

Earlier today, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition it anchors look into a new alliance if they cannot retain the existing coalition under Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form government in Perak.

Previously, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the party will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government but instead play its role “as usual” in the state and national level.

The Perak PN comprising Bersatu, Umno and PAS collapsed last Friday after Ahmad Faizal lost a confidence vote in the state legislature 48-10, with one spoilt vote.The no-confidence motion against Ahmad Faizal was tabled by Umno’s Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abdul Manaf Hashim and seconded by his party colleague and Temenggor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamad, as well as Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee from DAP.