Police deny allegations that Bentong Police Station is closed

KUANTAN, Dec 5 ― Police have denied allegations that went viral on social media today that the Bentong Police Station, about 162 km from here, is closed to the public after a detained suspect was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the operations of the police station were running as usual and his team had carried out a sanitation process, with the cooperation of the Fire and Rescue Department, as a precautionary measure.

“The sanitation exercise was carried out as soon as we got a positive result on the screening test of a 58-year-old male suspect who was detained on Thursday.

‘’The suspect was also taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for treatment.

“As a precautionary measure, 40 officers and policemen identified to have been in close proximity with the suspect are now conducting self-quarantine and will undergo screening tests soon,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Zaiham said the absence of the officers and policemen concerned, however, would not affect the operations and administration of the Bentong police station.

He also hoped that the public would not spread inaccurate information that could cause public concern but to check with the authorities.

The viralled allegation had caused some to ask about it on Facebook for confirmation and on the location of the closest alternative police station after the Bentong police station was allegedly closed. ― Bernama