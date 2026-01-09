GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — Penang will continue incentive payments to taxi drivers and school bus operators, starting in March, said State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

Zairil said the RM600 aid will be paid directly via electronic fund transfer (EFT).

“This is the 13th year the aid has been given to taxi drivers and school bus operators in Penang. From 2013 to last year, a total of RM18.32 million has been distributed.

“The payment will be made in a single instalment to all taxi drivers and school bus operators who meet the set criteria,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said taxi drivers and school bus operators must apply online, with no physical forms or documents required.

He said applicants must be Malaysian citizens, registered with the Election Commission as voters in the state, registered with the Land Public Transport Agency, hold a valid taxi, rental car, airport taxi, limousine, or premium taxi licence and operate taxi services solely in Penang.

Zairil said all drivers must be registered with the Social Security Organisation under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) for self-employed taxi drivers and school bus operators.

He urged eligible applicants to update their documents promptly on the i-Sejahtera website.

“Applicants can also visit any state assemblyman’s service centres or state constituency coordination centres for assistance. The full list of requirements is available on the i-Sejahtera website at https://isejahtera.penang.gov.my/syarat.php,” he added. — Bernama