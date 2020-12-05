Cops nab trio for threatening waiter with pistol in Petaling Jaya

Police arrested three men yesterday on suspicion of being involved in a criminal intimidation case against a waiter at a restaurant in Petaling Jaya. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Police arrested three men yesterday on suspicion of being involved in a criminal intimidation case against a waiter at a restaurant in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that in the Tuesday night incident, one of the suspects, aged 22, had impersonated a policeman and threatened the victim using a pistol.

He said it occurred when the victim didn’t know the details of the restaurant’s regular customer with the title of ‘Datuk Seri’ when asked by the suspect.

“The suspect then acted aggressively by pointing the pistol at the victim and claimed that he was a policeman,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said that based on a report received yesterday, police then arrested the 22-year-old suspect and his two friends, aged 19 and 51, in Petaling Jaya at about 2.30pm.

Police also seized a fake pistol, one empty magazine, a Toyota Vios and a Toyota Velfire as well as two mobile phones believed to be used in the incident.

He said the main suspect admitted to being involved in the incident and that he had bought the weapon via social media for RM1,030. His two friends denied any involvement.

The suspect was remanded for four days while his two friends were released on police bail and the case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code and Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

In a separate case, four men aged between 20 and 22 as well as two boys aged 16 and 17 were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday.

Nik Ezanee said all the suspects, who work as food delivery riders, were arrested around Kampung Sungai Ara, Petaling Jaya and have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 375(B) of the Penal Code.

“Two of the suspects have criminal records while the two boys are school dropouts. The victim, who suffers from mental stress, is being treated at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre,” he said. — Bernama