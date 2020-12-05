After crossing deadline to prove majority, sources say Anwar still has Pakatan’s support until next week

According to several sources, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim still has support from Pakatan Harapan as the Opposition Leader until next week. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim still has support from Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the Opposition Leader until next week, several sources told Malay Mail despite previously promising to step down if he cannot prove he commands the majority of Dewan Rakyat.

Although he apparently gave his self-imposed deadline until Thursday to prove he has the numbers, the sources said Anwar will continue to be given support as “some new development” has emerged.

“The Opposition will continue to rally behind the Opposition chief, Anwar. After some new development, it seems that Pakatan Harapan needs to stay united,” a source close to DAP told Malay Mail.

“Some new development this week and the next week will show that,” the source said, without elaborating.

Another source from Parti Amanah Negara told Malay Mail that although the Opposition lost every single bloc vote called this week for the Budget 2021 at the committee level, it has now witnessed solid support to push for “a meaningful effort” to oppose Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“PN is getting weaker every day, the Opposition is fighting a meaningful effort in order to bring back the mandate to the people,” said the source.

Another source close to PKR also agreed, saying that “something big” will happen next week, but declined to say more.

The source claimed that Anwar now has the numbers to topple PN, but is allegedly biding his time to do so.

“The number of support is still there. We can see something big happening next week,” he said, refusing to elaborate.

Yesterday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a motion of confidence as mentri besar that was tabled against him at the Perak state legislative assembly by an Umno state assemblymen and support from PH representatives.

Similarly, the Johor State Assembly is also said to be hanging on a thread as the relationship between Umno and Bersatu continually worsen.

On September 23, Anwar had announced his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and claimed to have a “formidable and convincing” majority as he purportedly gained the support of several Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional MPs.

However, after his audience with the Agong on October 13, the Istana Negara said Anwar had only provided the number of MPs he claimed supporting him to be the next prime minister, but not the list of their names to verify his claim.

Malay Mail also understands that PH MPs have already signed statutory declarations (SDs) to support Anwar as the next prime minister.

After the vote on Budget 2021 last month, PH sources said Anwar had asked them to give him “one more week” to prove he commands the majority in Dewan Rakyat, failing which he would resign as PH chairman and Opposition leader.

That time has now come and gone, with no word either from Anwar or PH whether the deadline has passed, or if Anwar has succeeded.