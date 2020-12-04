Health Dept mobilises 144 teams to tackle floods in Terengganu

Flood victims make their way to the relief centre as flood waters rise in Kuala Nerus November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 4 — The Terengganu Health Department has mobilised 144 teams comprising 672 personnel for flood-related duties in the state this year.

State health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the 144 teams would be divided into two groups, the health group and the medical group.

“The 72 health teams with 314 personnel will conduct disease control and prevention before, during and after floods in the vicinity of the flood evacuation centres (PPS) as well as areas affected by floods.

“Each health team will have an assistant environmental health officer, a public health assistant and a driver,” she said in a statement today.

The 72 medical teams with 358 personnel have been told to be prepared to provide health checks and treatment to any evacuee requiring attention at the PPS.

Nor Azimi said each medical team will have five members — a medical officer, an assistant medical officer, a trained nurse, a community nurse and a driver.

“Sufficient equipment and medication will be prepared to ensure that there will be no issues when flood evacuees are being treated.

“For health facilities at risk of flooding, prevention measures have been taken to identify temporary facilities to ensure that health services are not affected,” she said.

She said all centres have been constantly monitored to ensure that all parties adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile in Marang, checks by Bernama showed that flood evacuees at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Merchang PPS were comfortably placed, with each family occupying a classroom in compliance with the SOP. Most said that they were satisfied with the facilities provided compared to the years before.

Mukim Merchang village chief Adnan Ibrahim said the centre was managed in accordance with the National Security Council’s orders to prevent the spread of Covid-19, adding that outsiders were not allowed into the area, which was dedicated to families affected by floods.

“Every entry into the centre would be screened beforehand as a precaution,” he told Bernama at SMK Merchang.

Flood evacuee Hazilah Mohd Ariffin, 40, from Kampung Alur Tembesu, meanwhile said the ample space provided allowed her family members the privacy to go about their daily activities as they would at home.

“It’s definitely more comfortable than when we were placed all together with other families in a big hall during the previous flood.

“There are enough necessities, including food, mattresses, pillows and such items prepared by the Social Welfare Department and other government agencies,” she said.

Natrah Omar, 47, said she and eight of her children were comfortable being placed together.

Currently, 25 families are being housed at the SMK Merchang PPS, including those from Kampung Selawa, Kampung Pantai Merchang, Kampung Padang Garam and Kampung Pulau Rusa. — Bernama