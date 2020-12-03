Religious affairs minister: National fatwa council will issue ruling on Covid-19 vaccine

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri delivers a speech at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Minister of Religious Affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the Muzakarah (Conference) of the National Fatwa Council will issue a ruling on the Covid-19 vaccine and whether it complies with Islamic law in due course.

He added that the committee will work with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) ahead of the ruling.

“Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion. When it comes to issues related to halal and haram matters, however, there must be a discussion among religious committees and other related departments.

“Currently, the Muzakarah (Conference) of the National Fatwa Council is holding discussions and we will examine the vaccine from all angles.

“We will hear the advice of the MoH and Mosti, and we will make the best decision from an Islamic perspective and give the best explanations with the current circumstances in mind,” he told reporters after an event at the Office of the Federal Territory Mufti earlier this morning.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Kelantan Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah as expressing concern about whether the Covid-19 vaccine is Shariah compliant.

The PAS vice-president also urged the government to conduct a thorough study and consult the country’s religious authorities and National Fatwa Council to avoid confusion among Muslims.

On November 23, Zulkifli, when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat, had said the Covid-19 vaccine would be permissible in line with the principle of Maqasid Syariah as it concerned the protection of life.