Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Health Ministry recorded today 11 deaths due to Covid-19 today including two in Johor and one in Kelantan, bringing the death toll in the country to 376.

Meanwhile, 1,075 new cases were recorded today, raising the number daily infections back to four digits, just a day after it was reduced to the hundreds.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement in a statement, adding that there were 948 recoveries today.

