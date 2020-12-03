Health Ministry’s expenditure amid Covid-19 battle under spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

Health workers wearing protective suits are pictured during a community screening operation to test residents for Covid-19 at the Dewan Masyarakat Taman Meru 3 in Klang December 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The amount spent by the Health Ministry (MoH) in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic from March 18 to Oct 31 is among matters to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) during the question and answer session in a question to Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba.

There will also be a question by Natrah Ismail (PH-Sekijang) to the Home Minister on whether the government intends to implement the General Recommendation No.34 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

It is to ensure that women have equal rights with men as citizens, especially the rights to grant nationality to her children who are born abroad when she marries a man who is not a citizen of the country.

Another question is by M. Kulasegaran (PH-Ipoh Barat) to the human resources minister on why 81,217 people are still without a job as of last Sept 25, despite the government having implemented the Wage Subsidy Programme and also the Employment Retention Programme.

Meanwhile, during the Ministers' Question Time (QMT) Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) will ask the home minister whether the ministry would relax some of the conditions for plantation or farm owners applying for firearms licence as they need the weapons to protect their crops from damage by animals, such as pig and monkey.

After the QMT, the Parliament will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage by three more ministries, namely the International Trade and Industry Ministry, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Yesterday witnessed the allocation for the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry, Rural Development Ministry and the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry in Budget 2021 passed at the committee stage through majority voice vote.

With the latest approval, it means the allocation for eight ministries has been approved at the committee stage, with five of them through majority voice vote, and three through bloc voting.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until Dec 15, with the Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 29 days until Dec 17. — Bernama