Sedenak Toll Plaza closed for disinfection after PLUS employee tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) today confirmed that one of its employees at the Sedenak Toll Plaza in Johor tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

As a result, Sedenak Toll Plaza has been temporarily closed for six hours, starting from noon today, to facilitate thorough sanitisation work.

In a statement today, PLUS confirmed that the employee, a customer service assistant, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The company said it has also instructed all other employees who have had close contact with the patient to undergo a Covid-19 screening.

“PLUS assures everyone that with immediate effect, the disinfection and cleaning process is being carried out at the affected toll plaza.

“As such, the public from Sedenak and surrounding areas heading towards Kuala Lumpur or Johor Baru are advised to enter the PLUS highway via Simpang Renggam or the Kulai Toll Plaza throughout the closure period,” the company said.

PLUS advised motorists from Kuala Lumpur heading south towards Sedenak to exit via the Simpang Renggam Toll Plaza, while those heading north from Johor Baru heading towards Sedenak should exit via the Kulai Toll Plaza.