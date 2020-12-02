Police cautions public against new online investment scam offered on social media

Zainuddin said throughout October and November, a total of 20 investigation papers were opened pertaining to the scheme, with losses estimated at RM689,146. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has detected a new illegal online investment scheme active on several social media platforms known by various terms such as ‘Like and Share’, ‘Queqiabao’, ‘Test Fight’, ’Zan Zan Le’ and ‘Isharefans’.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaakob said throughout October and November, a total of 20 investigation papers were opened pertaining to the scheme, with losses estimated at RM689,146.

“Most of the victims were lured by advertisements on social networking site Facebook and they were given a phone number to contact via Whatsapp. Next, they are given a link where they would need to provide a phone number along with their bank account number.

“Victims will be given a free application, and are required to perform ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ on the Tik Tok or Youtube platforms with RM1 offered for every 20 likes and shares per day, and they are also given a code to check on the total profits earned,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victims are then offered a way to add more tasks and receive higher profits through various ‘packages’ that require payments of between RM99 to RM9,999.

“Most of them receive profits at the beginning stage, but realise they are being duped when the amount of profit cannot be withdrawn. The link given to the victim is also disabled,” he said.

Zainuddin said based on some information and intelligence gathering, his team inspected a premises under the name of Revorits IT Solution Sdn Bhd located at KL Eco City on Thursday, but it was found to have been closed since Nov 9.

He said his team also detected seven bank accounts involving the investment scams, among them were Agilnetic Solution through RHB Bank account number 21212500181047 and Vital Ecology Sdn Bhd through Public Bank account number 679358970.

“Other accounts detected are Allunited through United Overseas Bank Malaysia Berhad account number 2323015769 and Revorits IT Solution Sdn Bhd through Ambank account number 8881039756712,” he said.

Zainuddin said the police also detected several links suspected of being used in the scams including https://www.xia20.com/hwgyb/, http:mm.tiaozapp.com/incomeen and http://income456.com/#/register/0955284.

He said other links were http://m.isharefans.vip/home/register/?i=272694 (www.xueqiaobao.com), https://me.wemadiaa.com/home/register/?i=150235 and https://revovits2u.com/?fbclid=lwAR1Vzr3xevluRBgturYrdXZ62jwAb2LmRqpdN5lG1h0WFOyHZ5XQYcliVXM.

He advised the public not to be easily deceived by online investment schemes on social media that promised lucrative returns without the need to put in much effort.

“The public can get more information from official sources such as Semak Mule, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Alert List, Security Commission (SC) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) before deciding to invest,” he said. — Bernama