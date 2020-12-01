Tengku Zafrul: Appeals for Prihatin Special Grant 2.0 open from Dec 7-21

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Individuals may submit their appeals for the Prihatin Special Grant 2.0 (GKP 2.0) from Dec 7-21, 2020, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the time period has been set to allow them to submit the supporting documents to be reviewed and verified by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB).

The minister said so far, close to 850,000 micro small and medium enterprises (micro SMEs) had received GKP and GKP 2.0, with financial assistance totalling RM2.55 billion.

“To ensure that micro SMEs are truly eligible for the GKP 2.0, each application is cross-checked with agencies appointed by the government as of Aug 31, 2020, including the Companies Commission of Malaysia, local authorities and IRB," he said in a statement today.

The appeals for GKP 2.0 may be submitted online via https://gkp.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama