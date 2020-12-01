Pharmacist to hang in Kuching for murdering China national wife

Wong being led from the courthouse by police following sentencing yesterday. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Dec 1 — A pharmacist was sentenced to death by the High Court here yesterday after he was found guilty of murdering his China national wife in Sri Aman two years ago.

Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli made the decision after ruling the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt against Wong Zing Haw, 44, and convicted the accused under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death penalty.

Wong was charged with murdering his wife Yang Xi, 31, whose decapitated head was found along the bank of Batang Lupar, near Jalan Skait Lama in Sri Aman on March 3, 2018.

The rest of Yang’s body was never found.

He was accused of committing the crime between February 25 and March 3 that year, at Lot 1530, Block 3, Simanggang Town Land District.

Wong was arrested on March 4, 2018 after police found several inconsistencies in his statement regarding the disappearance of his wife, whom he claimed had run away several days prior.

Wong and Yang were married in 2011 and have two children.

DPP Musli Abdul Hamid led the prosecution while Wong was represented by counsels Mohammad Fairuz Masri and Jubilant Austinway. — Borneo Post Online