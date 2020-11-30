Opposition again fails to stop Finance Ministry’s RM21b spending for Budget 2021 in second bloc vote of the day

Members of Parliament are pictured in Dewan Rakyat as the 2021 Supply Bill for the Prime Minister's Department is approved at committee stage through bloc voting November 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Opposition failed to block the Ministry of Finance’s expenditure under the 2021 Supply Bill for a second time today when a bloc vote was called, with 107 ayes and only 95 nays.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon agreed to call for a division vote when nearly all Opposition MPs stood up requesting one because the outcome of the earlier voice vote was unclear.

However, just before voting started, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun stepped back into the House to oversee the process and enable Rashid, who is also Batu Pahat MP, to vote.

Azhar then told the Dewan Rakyat that no lawmakers are allowed to enter the House once voting begins.

“The results of the vote are as follows, not in attendance 18, do not agree 95, agree 107,” said Azhar.

The RM21 billion allocation for the Ministry of Finance under Budget 2021 was then passed.

Earlier today, bloc voting was also carried out for the Prime Minister’s Department expenditure, which was subsequently passed with 105 ayes against 95 nays while 20 MPs were not in attendance.

At that time, several Opposition MPs cried foul play when several government backbenchers were allowed into the House while voting was underway.