Cops arrest leader of Selayang’s notorious 'Geng 36'

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Police have busted ‘Geng 36 Selayang’ active for robberies, murder and intimidation after arresting its leader at a house in Damansara, Petaling Jaya, here, on Oct 31.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the mastermind known as ‘Malik’, 31, was apprehended for his involvement in crimes around Selayang and Batu Caves in Gombak district since 2017, including in a murder case in July last year with 16 of his members arrested before this.

“He was detained at his house and police also seized a revolver suspected used in various crimes in Gombak district,” he told a media conference at the Gombak district police headquarters, here.

Arifai said Malik has so far been reported to have 10 criminal records, including rioting, causing serious injuries with weapons and causing mischief with fire with 21 cases reported involving criminal activities committed by the gang.

To date, nine of members have been charged under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 while seven others have been charged in court.

He said the police are still monitoring the five other individuals suspected to be members of the gang who were still at large and the police would be picking them up for being involved in a case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Arifai said three men were remanded from Nov 23 until yesterday (Nov 29) on suspicion of being hired by a middleman of an illegal money lending syndicate to splash paint on houses and cars around Gombak district

He said their activities have been detected since the beginning of this year.

“The three individuals between the ages of 20 and 25 were arrested following a report by a member of the public for creating a ruckus with their car in Jalan Bukit Permata, Batu Caves on Nov 23.

“Following that, the police arrested all of them besides seizing several bottles of liquid containing red paint believed to be used to intimidate several people,” he said.

Arifai said further investigation found that the three of them were attracted to the splash paint job advertisement displayed on a website by a 29-year-old man in Kedah.

“The individuals were believed to have been hired by an illegal money lending syndicate which paid RM300 to splash paint on somebody’s house,” he said. — Bernama