KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A division was called in Parliament today to decide the proposal to add RM6.9 billion in allocations for management expenditure within Budget 2021.

The division was called after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun found those supporting and rejecting this via a voice vote to be indistinguishable.

Soon after, nearly all Opposition lawmakers stood to support this.

