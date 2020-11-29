GOF sergeant injured in Malaysia-Thailand border shootout transferred out of ICU in Penang

Sgt Norihan a/l Tari arrives at Penang Hospital from Tunku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, Perlis, November 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — General Operations Force (GOF) personnel Sgt Norihan a/l Tari has been transferred to the general ward in Penang Hospital (HPP) today after showing improvement.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said Norihan was taken out of the intensive care unit but he is still being closely monitored and supervised by specialists.

“So far, he is still unable to accept any visitor as he needs to rest and the specialists are still evaluating whether to conduct a follow-up surgery for another bullet.

“I was told that the bullet is too close to his spine which might affect him if they try to remove it,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Norihan who was transferred from the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis on Wednesday, has successfully undergone surgery to remove two out of three bullets from his body after being shot by smugglers in a shootout at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar, Perlis early Tuesday. — Bernama