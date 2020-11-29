Flood situation improving in several states, Sungai Golok still above danger level

Flood victims Anita Sulong, 50, (left) and her son Muhammad Lokman Hanafi Mohd Ruzilan, 24, move items in their house during the flood in Kampung Teladas, Air Putih November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The flood situation in Terengganu, Kedah and Melaka has improved this evening, with a reduced number of evacuees recorded, although the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan is still above the danger level.

In Terengganu, the flood situation has almost recovered as at 4pm, with nine temporary relief centres closed and now only 13 evacuees left compared to 1,041 people at 8am today.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that only two relief centres were still open, one in Marang housing five victims (two families) and the other in Kemaman with eight people (three families).

In Kedah, five of the six relief centres opened in the districts of Kuala Muda and Kulim since last night were closed today.

Kuala Muda District Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Azahar Ahmad said three relief centres in the district, which housed 144 evacuees from 32 families, were closed at 2 pm today after all the victims were allowed to return home.

In Kulim, Kulim District APM officer Lt (PA) Mohd Fadhil Fahmi Zaini said two out of the three relief centres, namely the Taman Sang Kancil surau and Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Limau, which housed a total of 150 victims from 42 families, were closed at 3pm today.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees dropped from 19 people from four families as at 8am to 17 people from three families as at 4 pm today, with sunny weather reported in the afternoon and no main roads closed to traffic.

A Melaka APM spokesman said all the evacuees are still being placed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Gantong relief centre in Jasin.

In Perak, 77 evacuees from 24 families from the Hilir Perak district are still housed at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall relief centre as at 4pm today.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that in the Kinta district, only six evacuees remained at the Hock Aun Community Hall relief centre when 21 of them returned home after floodwaters around Persiaran Hock Aun in Jalan Kuala Kangsar had receded.

However, the situation in the Pasir Mas district in Kelantan worsened this evening, with 21 people (four families) still seeking shelter compared to 10 people (two families) this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department, all the evacuees, including a baby boy and baby girl, were placed at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tok Deh, Pasir Mas.

According to infobanjir.water.gov.my, the Sungai Golok water level was at 9.41 metres (danger level 9m) as at 5pm today. — Bernama