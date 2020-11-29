Deputy CM: Zero Covid-19 cases for three days made possible by strictly following SOPs

Tan Sri James Masing today said the state has managed to register zero Covid-19 cases for three consecutive days only because people have strictly followed the standard operating procedures issued by the authorities. — Picture by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 29 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) acting chairman Tan Sri James Masing today said the state has managed to register zero Covid-19 cases for three consecutive days only because people have strictly followed the standard operating procedures issued by the authorities.

“It appears that all Sarawakians, including government officers and agencies involved in curbing the spread of Covid-19 infection, did their part very seriously,” he said when asked by Malay Mail to comment on the zero new cases of Covid-19 infection for three consecutive days.

“As acting chairman of SDMC, I would like to thank front liners, healthcare workers and others, for their dedication and service in curbing the spread of Covid-19,” Masing, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Because of such and dedication and services, we can flatten the spike and it is hoped that we will continue to do so and strictly follow the health pandemic SOPs till the vaccine is found or Covid-19 is fully contained.”

In a statement earlier this evening, SDMC said Sarawak registered no new cases of Covid-19 for three consecutive days today.

The number of cases still stands at 1,062 and 19 deaths.

Meanwhile, the police have issued seven compound notices in Kuching district and one in Miri against SOPs violators today.

The state Local Government and Housing Ministry issued 113 verbal and written warnings also against violators throughout the state.

SDMC said warnings included 33 issued in areas under Padawan Municipal Council areas, 25 in Samarahan Municipal Council and two in Kuching City South Council.

It said a total of 1,465 premises throughout the state were monitored by enforcement teams to ensure that they comply with the SOPs.