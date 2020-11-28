MetMalaysia issues yellow level weather alert, says heavy rain expected for states nationwide

MetMalaysia today issued a yellow level weather alert for several states nationwide. — AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow level weather alert for several states nationwide.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said in a statement today that heavy rain was expected until tomorrow in Kemaman, Terengganu; Pahang (Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin); and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu).

“It also involves Kudat, the west coast and interiors of Sabah and the whole of Labuan effective until November 30.

“The weather alert warning is also extended to several districts in Kelantan and Terengganu, with heavy rain expected from tomorrow until Monday (November 30),” he said.

The affected districts in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai; while the areas in Terengganu are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Jailan said strong north-easterly winds of 40 to 50 km per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres high, are expected in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah during the period.

This can result in overflowing in coastal areas and estuaries in the affected areas, he said. — Bernama