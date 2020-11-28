Malaysia-Thailand border shooting: Raja Muda, Raja Puan Muda of Perlis express condolences to Sergeant Baharuddin’s family

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the sacrifices and deeds of Sergeant Baharuddin were of unfathomable value and would continue to be remembered. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Nov 28 ― The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil have expressed condolences to the wife of the late Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli who was killed in a shootout with smugglers.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin hoped Relow a/p Alang and her family continued to be strong in wading through ordeals and indeed the demise of Sergeant Baharuddin on Tuesday was a loss to all.

He said the sacrifices and deeds of Sergeant Baharuddin were of unfathomable value and would continue to be remembered.

“Sergeant Baharuddin is a national hero who sacrificed his life to defend the sovereignty of the country,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs (MAIPs) today.

Both their Majesties also sent condolence messages to the PGA North Brigade commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji and the PGA Third Battalion headed by Supt Rosman Kasman at the loss.

“Our utmost thanks at the commitment and spirit shown by the PGA North Brigade in carrying out their duties to defend the national sovereignty.

Their Highness prayed that all its personnel and families were always in good health, given a long life, provided ample sustenance and that all their tasks be facilitated.

In the incident early on Tuesday morning, other than Baharuddin, 54, his colleague Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was seriously injured in a shootout with a group of smugglers about 600 metres from the TS9 control post on the Malaysia-Thai border in Padang Besar, Perlis. ― Bernama