HR minister: Covid-19 screening programme for foreign workers to begin Dec 1

Health workers test foreign workers for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — The Human Resources Ministry will carry out the targeted Covid-19 screening programme for foreign workers based on the red zones with a high population of foreign workers from Tuesday (Dec 1).

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said this would be carried out by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), in collaboration with private clinics and hospitals, so as to ensure comprehensive implementation.

“The screening will use the Rapid Test Kit (RTK) Antigen approved by the Health Ministry and the cost will be borne by Socso.

“Employers only need to pay the service charge imposed by clinics or hospitals. For foreign workers who are not Socso contributors, the screening fee must be fully paid by their employers,” he said in a statement today.

He said the screening would be conducted in stages according to schedule, with priority given to high-risk areas, starting with foreign workers in Klang, Selangor; and Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on Tuesday.

“For other red zones in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the screening will begin on Dec 9 while the test for Sabah, Labuan and other districts in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan will begin on Dec 16,” he said.

Saravanan said the screening programme was a collaboration between government agencies and the private sector, comprising screening, monitoring and case management after the test.

He said the programme would be enforced under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) to curb Covid-19 transmission among foreign workers.

Details of the programme will be updated at https://psp.perkeso.gov.my and enquiries can be submitted via email at [email protected] or hotline 1-300-22-8000 and 03-4264 5089. — Bernama