Two former Sarawak PKR leaders join Parti Sarawak Bersatu

SIBU, Nov 27 ― Two former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders today joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) along with about 6,000 supporters from Kuala Rajang and Semop state constituencies.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said with such strong support, former Tanjung Manis PKR protem committee chairman Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi and former Sibu PKR branch chief Abdul Raafidin Majidi will be able to become PSB’s candidates in the coming 12th state election in Kuala Rajang and Semop respectively.

“It is hopeful that when the time comes (state election), the people will give their support to both of them to become their representatives.

“I am confident both will give their best services to the people in these areas,” he said at a press conference here.

Wong said it was untrue that PSB had only received the support from the Dayak community.

“Because of the demographic composition, there are of course many more Dayaks joining PSB than any other races, giving people the impression that PSB did not have much support from the Malay/Melanau community.

“Actually we have strong support from all of the communities including the Malay/Melanau such as in Lingga, Muara Tuang, Kabong, Asajaya, Tellian, Balingian, Bekenu, Lambir Saribas, Bukit Kota, Sebuyau and Demak Laut,” he said.

Apart from upholding the mission and vision of PSB in bringing a more balanced development to the people of Sarawak, Aditajaya and Raafidin vowed to fight for the native customary rights (NCR) land for Bumiputera in the state.

“I have made a decision and agreed to participate in a Sarawak local party, PSB, to continue my service to the people as well as to defend and return the rights of the people,” said Aditajaya.

“This decision (to join PSB) was not made in haste. Apart from continuing what I have fought for in the previous party, especially on matters related to NCR land, I will focus on bringing infrastructure development to the people in the rural areas,” said Raafidin.

The duo later submitted their PSB membership forms to Wong. ― Bernama