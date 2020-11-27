Royal Pahang Durian group appoints two directors after denying rumours of internal discontent and financial woes

General view of Royal Pahang Durian logo August 21, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The Royal Pahang Durian (RPD) group has appointed two more board members.

Its chairman Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah said RPD appoints Dato Chang Si Fock @ Chong See Fock (Albert) and Dato Sri Adnan Wan Mamat to be the directors of the group’s subsidiaries.

“Effective immediately, Datuk Chang Si Fock @ Chong See Fock (Albert) and Datuk Seri Adnan bin Wan Mamat will be appointed as directors to the companies listed above in addition to them being shareholders of the respective companies,” she was quoted saying in a statement.

She added that Datuk Chang See Fock will deputise for her as deputy chairman of the group, while assuring the new appointees’ accountability.

RPD also announced the resignation of one of its board members, Datuk Mohan C. Sinnathamby, who has served the group since 2016.

RPD had been surrounded by controversies of late, regarding rumored internal discontent and financial woes ahead of its partnership with Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Pahang (PKPP) and the state government to ensure growth of Malaysia’s durian industry.

Its chairman denied that the joint venture is amidst a dire financial crisis or the result of any conflict with its shareholders.

On November 18, Bernama reported RPD has yet to achieve an agreement with Raub farmers over the legal dispute of a durian farm.

State Agriculture, Agro-based and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak said that illegal farmers working on the land should “regularise their farms” when offered specific schemes which can facilitate the export of durians.



