Putrajaya says music, Quran teachers can now conduct one-to-one lessons amid CMCO

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says music teachers and Quran teachers can resume their lessons beginning tomorrow, strictly confined to a one-to-one basis. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Music teachers and Quran teachers who have been barred from operating in areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) can resume their lessons beginning tomorrow, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Ismail Sabri however said the resumption of lessons was strictly confined to a one-to-one basis following a discussion with the authorities after it was raised during the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting earlier today.

“The matter was raised by NSC’s director-general during the meeting and we made the decision to allow for music teachers to teach on a one-to-one basis, including Quran teachers as well.

“We have also asked NSC to consider other sectors as well such as tuition classes on a one-to-one basis in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry.

“At the moment, we have allowed for the aforementioned lessons to resume beginning tomorrow,” he told a press conference here.

He was earlier responding to complaints raised by those in the industry who questioned the rationality of disallowing them from operating as compared to other sectors that involved catering to a larger number of patrons.

Ismail Sabri also assured that the NSC was looking to all the overall aspects of allowing similar lessons to be held in strict compliance with the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedure.