Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases climb back up to 1,109

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Sabah remained the largest source of new cases with 441, followed by Selangor (175) and Negri Sembilan (167). ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has added another 1,109 Covid-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 61,861.

The Health director-general said Sabah remained the largest source of new cases with 441, followed by Selangor (175) and Negri Sembilan (167).

“A total of 10 cases were imported out of the total cases registered today while the rest of the cases were of local transmission,” he told a press conference this evening.

He also disclosed two more deaths related to Covid-19. The death toll is now 350.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 113 patients needed intensive care and 41 required ventilators.

He added that 1,148 patients have recovered and were discharged today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 50,204 or 81.2 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.