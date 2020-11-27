Malaysian among four asymptomatic imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

As of noon Thursday, the republic reported a total of five new cases, with one locally transmitted case, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,195. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 ― Singapore's Ministry of Health confirmed that one of the four imported cases announced Thursday is a 24-year old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case 58400, the work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia has been placed on stay-home notice (SHN).

In its full data released late last night, the ministry said the man and three other imported cases were asymptomatic and were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance.

As of noon Thursday, the republic reported a total of five new cases, with one locally transmitted case, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,195.

So far, Singapore has classified 1,421 of the reported cases as imported, 2,272 as community cases and 54,502 involving dorm residents.

Almost 99 per cent or 58,104 cases had fully recovered, while a total of 43 confirmed cases remained hospitalised with one, in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 20 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 28 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic with the first two deaths reported on March 21.

Singapore has closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, on Nov 25. ― Bernama