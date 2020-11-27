Human Resources Ministry: Putrajaya's recalibration plan for undocumented migrants not managed by third party

Foreign workers wait to get tested for Covid-19 at Top Glove’s female staff dormitory in Klang November 18, 2020. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 ― The Government has never appointed a third party or any vendor to manage the Return Recalibration Programme and the Labour Recalibration Programme under the Illegal Immigrant Recalibration Programme which started on Nov 16.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) in a statement today said since it was launched, it had received 113 applications from employers involving 17,292 quotas to employ foreign workers.

“Monitoring works are being conducted from time to time to ensure that the implementation of the the Illegal Immigrant Recalibration Programme is not manipulated by any irresponsible party.

“KSM views this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to prevent manipulation of employers or illegal immigrants involved,” the ministry said.

It said legal action would be taken against irresponsible parties under Section 7 of the Private Employment Agencies Act 1981 (Act 246) which provides for a maximum fine of RM200,000 or jail not exceeding three years or both.

The Illegal Immigrant Recalibration Programme was implemented by KSM through the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department in collaboration with the Malaysian Immigration Department. ― Bernama