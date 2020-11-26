Google Malaysia sports a Saloma doodle to celebrate her reception of the first Biduanita Negara award in 1978

Saloma toured nightclubs and weddings as a professional singer before transitioning to acting during the 1950s, where she found success as a popular celebrity figure. — Picture via Google

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Google Malaysia today honoured Singaporean-Malaysian actor, singer and fashion icon Saloma, with a doodle on its search engine’s homepage, commemorating the day she was awarded the nation's first Biduanita Negara in 1978.

“A trend-setter of Malaysian entertainment from the late ‘50s through the early ‘80s, Saloma recorded over 500 songs, and through her charismatic film work she paved the way for future generations of female actors in her country,” wrote Google on its Doodles page today.

Born Salmah Ismail in Singapore on January 22, 1932, Saloma began training as a vocalist at age seven.

From her teens, she toured nightclubs and weddings as a professional singer, and then transitioned to acting during the 1950s, where she found success as a popular celebrity figure.

After marrying entertainment icon Tan Sri P. Ramlee in 1961, the “legendary power couple” would revolutionise the Malaysian entertainment industry.

“Sporting her signature coiffed hairdo and inimitable clothing (much of which she sewed herself), Saloma starred in movies throughout the ‘60s and released albums for the rest of her life.

“Thank you, Saloma, for using your artistic gifts to inspire women in Malaysia and beyond to be themselves,” wrote Google.

