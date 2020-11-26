Cuepacs: Readjustment of housing allowance good move

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the move could also strengthen the public service especially in terms of the well-being of its members. ― Picture by Farhan Najib KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The government decision to review and readjust the housing allowance for civil servants is seen as a good move in ensuring equitable allowance distribution.

“Cuepacs has brought up this issue since 2013 and we welcome this announcement so that fair treatment can be demonstrated in providing the allowance.

“This is because currently, civil servants from the Peninsula who are working in Sabah and Sarawak are receiving higher allowances compared to civil servants from Sabah and Sarawak who are working in Peninsular Malaysia,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when winding-up the Supply Bill 2021 or Budget 2021 at the policy stage in the Dewan Rakyat today said the government would review and re-adjust the housing allowance rates for civil servants.

After two weeks of debate and four days of winding-up by all ministries, the bill was passed at the policy stage today.

Adnan also thanked all members of parliament involved in ensuring that Budget 2021 was passed.

He was also optimistic that the budget would be passed again at the committee stage after this.

“Cuepacs hopes everyone in the opposition and government bloc will continue to find common ground in Budget 2021 issue, which centres on the people.

“In terms of civil service, the budget is definitely very important because currently, the civil servants are directly responsible in ensuring that government’s agendas and policies to revive the economy can be implemented successfully,” he said. ― Bernama