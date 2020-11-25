Survey shows over 70pc Malaysians see big problem in corruption, 67pc believe govt can beat it

A general view of the Perdana Putra building, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Transparency International’s latest survey on corruption in Malaysia found 71 per cent of people here saw entrenched corruption in the government.

However, 67 per cent of Malaysians surveyed feel the current government is doing a good job of fighting corruption.

Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer for Asia 2020, which covered 17 nations and 20,000 respondents, was conducted between July 2019 and June this year, covering both the Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional governments.

“Out of all public institutions, Parliament, the police, and government officials ranked the highest for perception of corruption, with 36 per cent, 30 per cent, and 28 per cent of Malaysians surveyed, respectively,” Transparency International Malaysia president Muhammad Mohan said in a statement accompanying the report release today,

He added that 39 per cent strongly believe that corruption is on the rise, and 36 per cent found the MPs to be corrupt.

But he also took note of the relatively optimistic attitude of the majority Malaysians towards their government’s efforts to end corruption.

“It is likely this positive feedback is due to the aggressive actions taken by the enforcement authorities like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as well as policies put in place by the Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centre and the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Lastly of all Malaysians surveyed, a total 68 per cent still believed that ordinary people can make a difference in fighting corruption, which is higher than the average in Asia of 62 per cent,” Muhammad said.

He noted that Malaysians have not lost faith in the law enforcement bodies or public service.

He said the 67 per cent of Malaysians who are keeping their faith in MACC is higher than the average in Asia at 63 per cent.

“It is clear that the rakyat believe we can all fight corruption. However, there appears to be a slight dip in expectations when it comes to politicians and their officials of late, which may have to do with all the political instability, party jumping, allegations of money politics, and corruption scandals involving political figures.

“If the government wishes to improve its image amongst the rakyat it serves, the government needs to get its act together. The NACP has to implemented and enforced without delays, amendments, watering down or U-turns,” he said.

The survey also found 7 per cent of Malaysians disclosing they have been bribed for their vote in an election, which is lower than the average in Asia of 14 per cent.

Similarly 15 per cent of Malaysians in the survey admitted using personal connections to access public services, which is lower than the average in Asia of 22 per cent.

Muhammad also suggested the Political Finance Act be tabled in Parliament in order to limit and control money politics, party hopping and election-related bribery.

“Strong political will is needed if we aspire to make Malaysia known for her integrity and not corruption,” he said.