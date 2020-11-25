Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Mukim Sungai Seluang, Kulim from Nov 27

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the EMCO will be implemented in several housing estates in Mukim Sungai Seluang in Kulim, Kedah beginning Friday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be implemented in several housing estates in Mukim Sungai Seluang in Kulim, Kedah beginning Friday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the EMCO would affect 6,000 residents from 1,412 houses in Taman Bayam, Taman Bayam Indah, Taman Kangkong 1, Taman Kangkong 2, Taman Halia, Taman Cekur Manis, Taman Kobis, Taman Sawi and Taman Seri Limau.

“The Health Ministry (MoH) has conducted 197 targeted screenings and 50 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in this locality.

“Based on risk assessment and advice by MOH, the EMCO will be enforced in this locality for 14 days from November 27 until December 10,” he told a media conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) updates here today.

He said with the enforcement of the EMCO, all residents must abide by the set standard operating procedure (SOP), which includes barring them from leaving the area except for emergency cases and the closure of schools, mosques and other houses of worship.

Ismail Sabri also announced the imposition of EMCO on Taman Telipok Ria, Tuaran, Sabah from November 27 to December 10, saying 253 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded there while the results for 581 samples are still pending.

The EMCO will involve 18,000 residents in 3,400 houses, he added.

Following this, he said, police, the armed forces, civil defence personnel, voluntary corps members and local authorities would be monitoring these localities to ensure compliance with the EMCO and SOP to curb Covid-19.

He said the EMCO in Kampung Pengaraban, Kampung Tanjung Kapor and Kampung Landung Ayang in Kudat, Sabah would end as scheduled tomorrow.

“MoH’s risk assessment found that the Covid-19 situation in these localities is showing a downward trend and under control. Of the 3,084 screening tests conducted, 345 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded,” he said, adding that residents are still bound by the SOP under the RMCO.

He also said all the 312 individuals arrested yesterday for breaching the RMCO SOP had been issued compound fines.

On Operasi Benteng, he said 8,760 illegal immigrants, 798 skippers and 360 smugglers were arrested between May 1 and November 24. ― Bernama