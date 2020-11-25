Dr Noor Hisham: No Covid-19 cases among community surrounding Teratai cluster

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — The Health Ministry has not detected any Covid-19 infections among the community surrounding the Teratai cluster, said its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the infections were certainly discovered among the foreign workers residing in the dormitories for the Top Glove Corporation Bhd factories at the centre of the cluster, as well as their close contacts.

“These include 165 Malaysians who also work in the factories, living in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. They came back and infected around 71 family members, if I'm not mistaken.

“But we have not seen any cases in the immediate surroundings of the Teratai cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his press conference.

