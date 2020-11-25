DBKL: Monthly parking pass for EZ Smart Park app now available

According to DBKL, car parks in Kuala Lumpur are divided into three zones and users can check their locations via the application before making a purchase. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― The monthly parking pass for the EZ Smart Park application have been activated since November 19.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said existing users can update the application before the “Buy Monthly Pass” notice is displayed on the screen.

“For the moment, the monthly pass can only be obtained through the EZ Smart Park application with a one month validity period from the date of purchase,” the statement said.

“Users must key in the right vehicle registration number and parking zone before confirming the purchase. The monthly pass cannot be changed or transferred to other vehicle registration numbers after payment has been made,” said the statement.

DBKL also said that parking payment using Touch n Go e-wallet has been in place since November 21.

Prior to this, DBKL had announced the implementation of cashless payment for roadside parking to replace the parking machines beginning October 1. ― Bernama